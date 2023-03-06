Portland police have released a description of two people they say are trying to flag down drivers and rob them.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, the driver is described as a Black man in his late teens to early twenties, and his accomplice as a Black juvenile male around 14-years old.
Witnesses said the pair is in a "silver-bluish grey" Subaru with no license plates.
According to police, officers responded to three separate reports within about a half hour on Sunday, March 5.
The first incident was reported at 12:09 p.m. to Central Precinct officers. The victim said two suspects got her attention by saying her gas tank was smoking. When she got out to inspect her vehicle, the suspect passenger got out and stole the victim’s purse.
The second incident was reported at 12:29 p.m. to Central Precinct officers. The victim in this case said two male suspects told the victim their car was on fire. When that person got out of their car to inspect the problem, the suspects jumped in and stole the victim’s car.
The third incident was reported at 12:41 p.m. to East Precinct officers. In this incident, the suspects pulled in front of a driver in an attempt to get them to stop but the person was able to get around the suspects and continue on. The suspects and vehicle description was similar to the previous incidents.
This is an ongoing investigation and additional information is limited at this time. Police released the information to notify the public and reduce further thefts by these suspects.
The bureau is asking the community to please be aware of their surroundings and be careful when things like this occur. Get yourself to a safe, public place to inspect your vehicle if possible. Report suspicious activity like this to the non-emergency number 503-823-3333 or 911 in the case of an emergency.
