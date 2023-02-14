Portland area residents woke up to a light dusting of snow in the metro region on Valentine’s Day, with neighborhoods in the lower elevations spared and only spotty accumulations in the West Hills.
Southwest Washington received more snow than Portland, according to early reports. Freeways through Portland appeared clear on the Oregon Department of Transportation’s camera, however.
Portland Public Schools delayed opening the following schools for two hours: Chapman, Forest Park, Skyline, Ainsworth, West Sylvan and Odyssey. Specific bus routes at Access (282, 260), Benson (219), and Lincoln (all buses) are on snow routes and will arrive two hours later than regularly scheduled.
TriMet had not declared any service interruptions by early morning, although the Portland Bureau of Transportation was advising motorists to delay trips for a couple hours, if possible.
KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group and contributed to this story.
