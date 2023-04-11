The Radio Cab driver who was stabbed to death by a passenger on Saturday has been identified as Reese McDowell Lawhon, 43. The Medical Examiner’s Office has determined the manner and cause of death to be homicide by stabbing, and his family has been notified.

Moses Lopez, 30, was was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of murder in the second degree and unlawful use of a weapon. He was also wanted on a warrant out of Coos County.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

Locations

“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities. Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”

Recommended for you