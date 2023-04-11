The Radio Cab driver who was stabbed to death by a passenger on Sunday has been identified as Reese McDowell Lawhon, 43. The Medical Examiner’s Office has determined the manner and cause of death to be homicide by stabbing, and his family has been notified.
Moses Lopez, 30, was was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of murder in the second degree and unlawful use of a weapon. He was also wanted on a warrant out of Coos County.
According to Radio Cab, a dispute over the address of the destination broke out when the vehicle was near the intersection of Southeast Washington Street and Southeast Water Avenue around 6:41 p.m. on April 9. That is when the passenger stabbed and killed the driver, dispatcher Noah Ernst told the Portland Tribune.
According to Ernst, one of it drivers picked up a passenger near Old Town early Sunday evening. After the driver and passenger crossed into inner Southeast Portland, a dispute arose. That is when the driver stopped in inner Southeast Portland and the passenger stabbed him.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, the investigation began at 6:41 p.m. on April 9 when Central Precinct officers responded to a report of a stabbing near the intersection of Southeast Washington Street and Southeast Water Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a man who was deceased. Officers detained a person and are not looking for any other suspects.
The Radio Cab statement went on to say, “He cared about Portland and loved this city and especially loved helping people get from one place to another. He was a model driver and an exemplary example of the people who have kept Radio Cab as a vibrant and desired place to work.
“This murder is a sure sign that Portland is in need of serious help. Setting a record last year shattering homicide numbers from any previous year is a disturbing statistic Portland has to live with. Unfortunately, Portland is trending close to those same numbers this year. While our company is in mourning trying to make sense of this difficult loss, we ask our city leaders to do more to allow police to enforce laws, bolster the Portland Police Bureau resources and focus on the health of our citizens.”
