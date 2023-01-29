Warming shelters

Multnomah and Washington counties are opening warming shelters.

 Courtesy photo: KOIN 6 News

With cold weather continuing, emergency warming shelters will remain open through the night of Sunday, Jan. 29 in Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties. TriMet is providing free transportation to the shelters.

Multnomah County announced that five shelters would be open starting Sunday night at 8 p.m., one more than Saturday night.