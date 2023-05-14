Recent shootings

Khamori V. Loving in a picture furnished by his family.

 Courtesy photo: Loving family

Portland police are investigating at least four shootings that left three people dead and five injured since Thursday, May 11.

The victim of the Thursday shooting in the Hazelwood Neighborhood has been identified as Khamori V. Loving, 41. The medical examiner determined that he died of homicide by gunshot.