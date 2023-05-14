Portland police are investigating at least four shootings that left three people dead and five injured since Thursday, May 11.
The victim of the Thursday shooting in the Hazelwood Neighborhood has been identified as Khamori V. Loving, 41. The medical examiner determined that he died of homicide by gunshot.
No one has been arrested in any of the shootings.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, the most recent investigation began at 3:34 a.m. on Sunday, May 14, when North Precinct officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 6500 block of Northeast Killingsworth Street. When officers arrived, they found a two male and one female victims.
EMS responded to the scene to treat the victims, including transporting one of the male victims to the hospital, where he died. The other two victims were treated on the scene for minor injuries
Before that, at 12:04 a.m. on Sunday, North Precinct officers responded to a report of a shooting in a bar in the 1400 block of Northeast Broadway. When officers arrived, they located three victims with apparent gunshot wounds.
Officers performed trauma first aid on the one adult male and two adult female victims, including applying tourniquets. Paramedics arrived to take over advanced care. All three were transported to the hospital by ambulances with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.
The suspect or suspects fled the scene before police arrived.
The Enhanced Community Safety Team responded to the scene to investigate. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-125622.
Earlier, at 11:30 p.m. on Friday, May 12, North Precinct officers responded to a shooting call in the 7600 block of North Portsmouth Avenue. when they arrived, officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He transported to an area hospital where he died.
And at 11:46 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, an East Precinct sergeant on patrol was flagged down at Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast Wasco Street. He was directed to an injured man just to the east of the intersection. The sergeant requested EMS but the man was deceased at the scene.
Police identified the victim as Loving after noticing his family.