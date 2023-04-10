The suspect in Saturday stabbing death of a Radio Cab driver in Southeast Portland has been identified.
Moses Lopez, 30, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of murder in the second degree and unlawful use of a weapon.
The name of the victim was not immediately released but Radio Cab released a statement describing him as a “kind” and “dedicated” cab operator, who had been driving for over a decade and never had a complaint.
The victim will be identified after the Medical Examiner has determined the cause of death and his family has been notified.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, the investigation began at 6:41 p.m. on April 9 when Central Precinct officers responded to a report of a stabbing near the intersection of Southeast Washington Street and Southeast Water Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a man who was deceased. Officers detained a person and are not looking for any other suspects.
The Radio Cab statement went on to say, “He cared about Portland and loved this city and especially loved helping people get from one place to another. He was a model driver and an exemplary example of the people who have kept Radio Cab as a vibrant and desired place to work.
“This murder is a sure sign that Portland is in need of serious help. Setting a record last year shattering homicide numbers from any previous year is a disturbing statistic Portland has to live with. Unfortunately, Portland is trending close to those same numbers this year. While our company is in mourning trying to make sense of this difficult loss, we ask our city leaders to do more to allow police to enforce laws, bolster the Portland Police Bureau resources and focus on the health of our citizens.”
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Shaye Samora at 503-823-0768 or by email at shaye.samora@police.portlandoregon.gov, or Det. Tony Harris at 503.823.0441 or by email at tony.harris@police.portlandoregon.gov. The case number is 23-91797.
This is the 22nd homicide of the year.
KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group and contributed to this story.
Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.
“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities. Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”
