A man is facing numerous charges after allegedly attempting to run over a Portland Police officer, ramming a Portland Police vehicle, eluding police and causing a serious injury wreck.
The suspect is identified as Joshua Lee Smith, 41, of Portland. After a brief hospital stay for a medical examination, he was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of attempted assault in the first degree, attempt to elude police by vehicle (felony), attempt to elude police on foot (misdemeanor), reckless driving, failure to perform the duties of a driver with injury (felony), Failure to Perform the Duties of a Driver with Property damage (misdemeanor), assault in the third degree (2 counts), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, driving under the influence of intoxicants (2 counts), criminal mischief in the first degree, and an arrest warrant.
Two officers were investigating a suspected stolen vehicle — a black 2017 Chevrolet Silverado — in the area of Southeast 35th Place and Cora Drive in the Creston-Kenilworth Neighborhood around 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16.
Police allegedly told the driver of the Silverado that he was being detained. According to police, the driver started the truck and backed into an unmarked police vehicle behind him. The suspect then allegedly drove forward, trying to hit one of the officers with the truck. When the officer tried to move out of the way, the suspect allegedly steered toward the officer. The officer jumped in front of his parked vehicle for protection and the suspect rammed the back of it, pushing the PPB vehicle forward. The officer was unhurt.
The driver fled in the vehicle toward Southeast Holgate Boulevard. Another officer located the suspect driving on Southeast Woodstock Boulevard at 44th Avenue. The officer initiated a traffic stop but the driver allegedly eluded them. The suspect again sped off in a “reckless manner,” police said, and officers lost sight of him again.
Moments later, officers came upon the suspect’s vehicle after it crashed head-on into another vehicle at Southeast 72nd Avenue and Tolman Street. The force of the crash sent the suspect vehicle up into a yard. The suspect jumped out and ran on foot. The crash injured the driver of the other vehicle, and officers summoned paramedics. That driver was treated at the scene and was not transported.
Officers set up a perimeter and a police dog and handler responded to help track the suspect. He was arrested hiding in a back yard nearby, police said.