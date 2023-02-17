A man is facing numerous charges after allegedly attempting to run over a Portland Police officer, ramming a Portland Police vehicle, eluding police and causing a serious injury wreck.

The suspect is identified as Joshua Lee Smith, 41, of Portland. After a brief hospital stay for a medical examination, he was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of attempted assault in the first degree, attempt to elude police by vehicle (felony), attempt to elude police on foot (misdemeanor), reckless driving, failure to perform the duties of a driver with injury (felony), Failure to Perform the Duties of a Driver with Property damage (misdemeanor), assault in the third degree (2 counts), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, driving under the influence of intoxicants (2 counts), criminal mischief in the first degree, and an arrest warrant.