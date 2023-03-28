Eskender Tamra (right), 17, a junior at Franklin High School, and Babu Daudi (also identified as Isaac Daudi), a 19-year-old senior at Roosevelt High School have been identified as two of the shooting victims.
Contributed photo: PPB
Portland police on the scene of the fatal shooting on North Portland on March 25.
Two of the three people shot and killed in broad daylight in North Portland on Saturday, March 25, have been identified as high school students.
Portland Public Schools has identified the two as Eskender Tamra, 17, a junior at Franklin High School, and Babu Daudi (also identified as Isaac Daudi), a 19-year-old senior at Roosevelt High School.
The third person was 20-year-old Patrick Johnson of Portland.
“PPS extends our deepest, most heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and will respect their desire to mourn in privacy. We recognize the enormous toll that gun violence has taken on the city of Portland, and we will continue to work alongside the city, county, and state leaders to find impactful solutions to this problem,” the school district said in a Tuesday, March 28, email obtained by KOIN 6 News.
No one has been arrested and no suspect information is available.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, the investigation began at 12:23 p.m. on March 25 when North Precinct Officers responded to a report of a shooting at North Foss Avenue and North Foss Court. When officers arrived, they located three victims in a car. Emergency medical personnel responded and determined that all three were deceased at the scene.
Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene along with the Enhanced Community Safety Team, Focused Intervention Team, Crisis Response Team, and Forensic Evidence Division.
The location was near University Park and the Charles Jordan Community Center.
“This shooting in broad daylight in a residential neighborhood is another tragic example of how gun violence can affect our community terribly,” said Police Chief Chuck Lovell, who responded to the scene. “I’m grateful to the PPB members who responded to this shocking incident. I’m also briefing Mayor Wheeler’s office on the investigation. I encourage anyone who has information about this shooting to reach out to our detectives.”
Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt issued the following statement:
"The loss of three people to gun violence today is a tragedy and an unimaginable loss to their families and communities. Two of my deputy district attorneys are on scene and actively working the case with PPB detectives. While we are in the very early stages of investigation, my office will work tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice and to provide support to the families during what is likely the worst moment of their lives.
“This loss magnifies the gun violence crisis facing our communities, and I remain committed to working with law enforcement partners to address prevention and to hold those responsible for gun violence accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”
