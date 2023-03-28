Two of the three people shot and killed in broad daylight in North Portland on Saturday, March 25, have been identified as high school students.

Portland Public Schools has identified the two as Eskender Tamra, 17, a junior at Franklin High School, and Babu Daudi (also identified as Isaac Daudi), a 19-year-old senior at Roosevelt High School.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

