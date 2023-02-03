The Police Memorial honoring fallen Portland police in Tom McCall Waterfront Park has been vandalized.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, the names of all 29 members who died in the line of duty were etched off the honorary wall sometime during the night of Wednesday, Jan. 21. The vandalism was decried by Portland police officials and the City Council.
"This is a senseless, destructive and intentional act," Chief Chuck Lovell said in a statement released Thursday. :This memorial honors heroes — people who had the courage to give their lives while serving the City of Portland. No amount of destruction can erase their legacy. My heart goes out to the families and loved ones of the people named on the memorial. There are spouses, children, grandchildren and more who suffered greatly by the loss of their loved one. To see a cowardly act such as this done in an attempt to dishonor that memory is disgraceful."
No one has claimed credit for the vandalism. It took place after Tyre Nichols, an unarmed Black man, died following a beating by Memphis police. The five officers involved in the beating and have been fired and charged with second degree murder.
The memorial was first conceived in 1974 by the Portland Police Historical Society and became a reality in 1994, when it was dedicated by President George Bush. The former bureau members include the first killed in 1867 and the last in 2002. The names also are on the National Police Memorial in Washington, D.C.
“The Portland City Council condemns the despicable vandalization of the Portland Police Memorial, a site that honors Portland Police Officers who died in the line of duty. The memorial has stood on Portland’s Waterfront Park for nearly 30 years in recognition of their service to Portlanders. This ugly criminal act seeks only to fuel divisive and destructive rhetoric that is not representative of who we are as a city. We at City Council will work together with the Portland Police Historical Society to ensure the memorial is restored. We recognize the hardworking public safety personnel who work to keep our community safe every day and honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice,” the council said in a statement signed by all five members on Thursday.
The vandalism was first announced by the Portland Police Association, the union representing Portland officers, late Wednesday.
“While I find this act of destruction to be startling and ugly, I also recognize the foolishness and short sightedness of the actors. Too many times we have seen these hidden provocateurs either shout their way into a room where real discussions occur or destroy property and injure others when their rhetoric broke down. This behavior is the cause of so many of the issues we face as a society. We must call it out for what it is: senseless, useless, criminal acts,” PPA President Sgt. Aaron Schmautz said in the announcement.
