Fatal crash

The scene of the fatal Friday morning crash in Northeast Portland.

 Courtesy photo: KOIN 6 News

Portland police have identified the victim in the fatal single-car crash that closed streets and knocked out power in The Parkrose Neighborhood early Friday.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, Terrelle L. Tucker, 39, was speeding when he struck the center-raised median, lost control, and crashed into a power pole, a bus stop, and two trees.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.