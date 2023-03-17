The man and woman shot and killed at the Embassy Suites Hotel near Portlnd International Airport early Wednesday have been identified.
The Portland of Portland identified them as 24-year-old Teonjenique Elizabeth Lashay Hudson Howard — also known as TiTi — and 19-year-old Adrian Daeshawn Granville as the victims of the deadly shooting.
The port operates the airport and its police responded to the shooting along with the Portland Police Bureau shortly before 3 a.m.on March 15. The victims' family members gathered in the hotel parking lot for several hours afterward.
No one has been arrested and no suspect information has been released.
The East County Major Crimes Team also responded to investigate the incident. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact EMCT lead detective Jenn Ritschard through the tip line: 503-926-1506
The incident is at least the second shooting at the hotel in five months. An 18-year-old was shot and killed at the hotel in November 2022.
KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group and contributed to this story.
