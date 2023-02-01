The Portland Bureau of Transportation was awarded a $20 million grant by the US Department of Transportation for safety improvements on a hazardous 5.5-mile stretch of 122nd Avenue from Southeast Foster Road to Northeast Sandy Boulevard.

According to PBOT, the busy, five-lane arterial street is one of the most dangerous in the city and serves some of Portland’s most racially and ethnically diverse neighborhoods. PBOT will provide $5 million in matching funds to support the project, using funds already allocated from the city’s Fixing Our Streets program for paving 122nd Avenue between Foster and Southeast Holgate Street.

Tags

“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities. Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”

Recommended for you