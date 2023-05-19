Metro has initiated a ‘Corrective Action Plan’ to address more than $42 million of unspent funds allocated for Multnomah County's Supportive Housing Services program. The improvement plan comes after the county failed to spend more than half of the funds it was expected to use in the first half of the fiscal year.
Data from the third quarter, released after Metro began preparing the corrective action plan, shows Multnomah County continued to drop behind its spending schedule.
The county spent less than $40 million from the Metro housing measure in the first nine months of the year. The county planned to spend $123 million for the full year, or more than $86 million for the first three quarters.
That means the county government has let millions of dollars sit unused as the region faces a homelessness and mental health crisis.
By three-quarters of the way through the year, Multnomah County was expected to spend $30 million from the tax-funded Supportive Housing Services program on short-term housing assistance. Instead, it has spent just $10 million.
Nine million dollars that sit in the program coffers should have been used for permanent supportive housing services by the end of March. More than $4 million for emergency shelter, outreach and hygiene services sits unused — all as the county has sought additional funding from the state.
In a letter sent to fellow city and county elected officials this week, Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson said the underspending was “simply unacceptable.”
The numbers in the county’s third quarter spending report “reflect a significant amount of underspent dollars, money that desperately needs to be put to good use,” Vega Pederson wrote.
Vega Pederson outlined a list of immediate changes Multnomah County would make, including directing staff to “immediately identify short-term opportunities to spend SHS dollars consistent with program objectives,” identifying barriers to providing housing services, crafting new “accountability measures” for the Joint Office and the service providers it contracts with; and hiring a consultant to offer advice “about organizational and structural changes to improve service delivery.”
Vega Pederson took office as chair in January. The new director of the Joint Office of Homeless Services, Dan Field, started his position on April 28.
Metro initially contacted the interim director of the Joint Office of Homeless Services, Joshua Bates, with concerns about the underspending on April 17. Metro requested Multnomah County submit a proposal for how they would meet the spending plan and gave ideas for one-time expenses that could help the county meet spending and service goals, according to a recap from Metro.
But the proposal Multnomah County submitted in late April “did not adequately address the material deviation,” Metro Housing Department Director Patricia Rojas wrote in a letter to Field on May 12, notifying him of Metro’s plan to initiate a corrective action plan.
In a March report to the SHS Regional Oversight Committee, Multnomah County said the underspending was “due to the endemic staffing crisis among its providers. It continues to be challenging for providers to hire and retain staff. This is also true within the internal JOHS operations. The difficulties in hiring and retention result in underspending, as funds that are allocated for staffing remain unused.”
In the county’s initial local implementation plan, the goal for the program was to add 2,235 permanent supportive housing units and deliver eviction prevention to 10,000 people over a 10-year period.
The Supportive Housing Services measure passed in 2020. Voters in Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington counties approved the measure to reduce rates of homelessness through various services, including housing placement, rental assistance and mental health resources, among others. Funding for the program comes from two taxes: a 1% marginal personal income tax on taxable income above $125,000 for individuals and $200,000 for those filing jointly, and a 1% business income tax on net income for businesses with gross receipts above $5 million.
Metro is in charge of collecting the tax along with the distribution, support, oversight, accountability and regional coordination for the fund.
Meanwhile, Multnomah County is in charge of creating their plan on how the money will be spent, after it’s been approved by the SHS Regional Oversight Committee and Metro Council.
Metro then distributes the tax revenue each month to the county, which distributes the funds to services and community partners in accordance with their implantation plan.
Metro says the goal of enacting the Corrective Action Plan is to streamline the distribution of those unspent funds to those who need them the most.
“This is unacceptable from any perspective,” Rojas said in a press release. “Metro will actively work with Multnomah County, the chair and the new director of the Joint Office to create changes that put their programs on the right track. Our community goal is to address challenges head-on and to permanently end homelessness. We can, and we have to, do this faster and more efficiently.”
In the coming weeks, Metro staff members will also release a full list of corrective actions that Multnomah County must take. Metro says that list will incorporate strategies that have worked well in Clackamas and Washington counties, in hopes of replicating them in Multnomah County.
Lynn Peterson, Metro Council President, emphasized the intent of Chair Vega Pederson to reinstate confidence in the program. "Metro will be directly involved in ensuring that action is taken quickly and in accordance with the requirements of the Metro Supportive Housing Services program," Peterson said. "People are relying on these services and we have a responsibility to communicate to the public how these funds will be deployed."