Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson

Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson speaks at a press conference announcing the new director of the Joint Office of Homeless Services.

 PMG Photo: Anna Del Savio

Metro has initiated a ‘Corrective Action Plan’ to address more than $42 million of unspent funds allocated for Multnomah County's Supportive Housing Services program. The improvement plan comes after the county failed to spend more than half of the funds it was expected to use in the first half of the fiscal year.

Data from the third quarter, released after Metro began preparing the corrective action plan, shows Multnomah County continued to drop behind its spending schedule.