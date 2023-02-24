Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and and Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson are calling for volunteers to help keep six emergency shelters open during the unexpectedly severe winter storm.
Temperatures are expected to remain near or below freezing into Saturday, if not later.
Wheeler, Pederson and other officials have scheduled a press conference for 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, to urge more people to staff the shelters that are providing warm spaces for hundreds of people during the storm. The shelters reached 96% capacity overnight Thursday, Feb. 23, with 656 people using the emergency beds, and more than 500 people transported to a shelter through 211 and city and county ground transportation.
Volunteers are encouraged to sign up at the following social service agencies:
The six shelters are remaining open Friday and overnight through at least Saturday morning. Volunteers are also encouraged to register for a two-hour online training session in advance here,
The Lloyd Center is also open during the day today — if possible — to help balance capacity across the system, people who need a warm space today are advised to head there first.
All Multnomah County Library locations are closed again Friday because of the snow.
No one who comes to a shelter will be turned away. All sites welcome pets and are accessible to people with disabilities. People in need can call 211 for free transportation or ride TriMet to warming shelters or any other warming space — but they should expect delays. TriMet will not turn away anyone traveling to or from a warm place who cannot afford to pay fare during the state of emergency. Check trimet.org/alerts before leaving to check routes.
The Joint Office of Homeless Services and its contracted providers are continuing street-level outreach to people living outside, providing life-saving supplies and services.
Winter weather is especially dangerous for anyone experiencing houselessness, and can also pose a greater risk for older adults and people with disabilities.
If you see someone about whom you are concerned during cold weather, such as an individual who is not dressed warmly enough for the weather conditions, call the City of Portland’s non-emergency response line at 503-823-3333 and request a welfare check.
If someone outside is unsheltered and their life appears to be in danger, call 911.
“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities.
Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”