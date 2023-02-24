Volunteers needed

People waiting to get into an emergency warming shelter.

 PMG file photo

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and and Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson are calling for volunteers to help keep six emergency shelters open during the unexpectedly severe winter storm.

Temperatures are expected to remain near or below freezing into Saturday, if not later.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

