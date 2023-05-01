Portland’s own Voodoo Doughnut turns 20 years old in May. The “good things come in pink boxes” brand is celebrating surviving 20 years at 22 S.W. 3rd Avenue, where Old Town spills over into Downtown. The brand has expanded, notably into Texas and Colorado, and the latest store will be in Tempe Arizona.
Voodoo is celebrating in May with a Birthday Cake doughnut, with a creamy strawberry filling, dipped in vanilla frosting, and topped with colorful sprinkles.
"Being able to bring a taste of Portland to other cities has been a dream come true and we look forward to 20 more," Schultz said in a media release.
In 2018 Schultz explained the magic in the slogan “the magic is in the hole,” and why there are often lines outside Voodoo Doughnut, when Portland has many other donut brands.
“The music's not what you'd hear in a doughnut shop, the person behind the counter doesn't look like a normal fast food worker, and there's the crazy doughnuts. You go 'Holy cow this is an experience.' You line up for an experience like a good movie and a theme park. It's not the daily grind of picking up doughnuts to take to the office.
Voodoo Doughnut was established in Portland, in 2003 and quickly became the pioneer of the gourmet doughnut category. Their unique flavors such as the Bacon Maple Bar, Memphis Mafia, and The Cannolo gained widespread recognition. With over 50 flavor options, including 25 vegan alternatives, Voodoo Doughnut emphasizes the guest experience, employee incentives, and community engagement through charitable initiatives. Voodoo Doughnut currently operates in Oregon, Colorado, Texas, California, Washington, and Florida.
Joseph Gallivan is a news and features writer based in Portland, Ore.
