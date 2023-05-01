Voodoo Doughnuts in San Antonio, Texas

Voodoo Doughnuts in San Antonio, Texas. The Portland brands has expanded successfully in hip parts of the west in its 20 years.

 PMG Photo: Jaime Valdez

Portland’s own Voodoo Doughnut turns 20 years old in May. The “good things come in pink boxes” brand is celebrating surviving 20 years at 22 S.W. 3rd Avenue, where Old Town spills over into Downtown. The brand has expanded, notably into Texas and Colorado, and the latest store will be in Tempe Arizona.

Voodoo is celebrating in May with a Birthday Cake doughnut, with a creamy strawberry filling, dipped in vanilla frosting, and topped with colorful sprinkles.

Joseph Gallivan is a news and features writer based in Portland, Ore.

