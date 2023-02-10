Oregon’s new voter-approved restrictions on firearms in Measure 114 remain on hold for now.

The Oregon Supreme Court, in an unsigned opinion released Thursday, Feb. 10, turned down a request by Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum and the Department of Justice to remove a pending challenge to the measure in Harney County Circuit Court.

Peter Wong covers state government and politics in the Salem Bureau of Pamplin Media Group.

