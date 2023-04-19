LEGISLATURE-state 2023

Majority Democrats in the Oregon Legislature propose a measure that voters would decide in November 2024 to protect abortion, reproductive and gender-affirming health care under the Oregon Constitution. The same measure also would remove 20-year-old language, now unenforceable, restricting marriage to the union of one man and one woman.

If the Legislature’s majority Democrats get their way, Oregon voters will decide in November 2024 whether the Oregon Constitution should protect abortion, reproductive and gender-affirming health care.

It also would remove 20-year-old language, now unenforceable under current federal court rulings, defining marriage as the union of one man and one woman.

