Acosta opinion

Frank Gable and his wife Rain in Kansas where they have been living since his release.

 Courtesy photo

A federal judge has confirmed the possibility that Frank Gable was framed for the 1989 murder of Oregon Corrections Director Michael Francke.

That is one of the takeaways from a nine-page opinion in the case released by Oregon US District Court Magistrate Judge John Acosta on Friday, May 12. Gable was convicted of the murder in the Marion County Circuit Court in 1991. Acosta originally ruled Gable was innocent and did not receive a fair trial on April 18, 2019. The case came back to him after the US Supreme Court declined to accept the Oregon Department of Justice’s appeal of his ruling on April 24.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

