Washington County advocates were not shy about asking for state money during a recent field hearing by the Oregon Legislature’s joint budget committee.
Only about 50 of the 300 people who signed up actually got a chance to testify at the two-hour hearing April 8 at the Sylvania campus of Portland Community College. It was one of five public hearings that lawmakers have scheduled through May 3, the final one that will be conducted online.
One of them was Lindsay Ray, a math teacher and president of the Beaverton Education Association, who like many education advocates called on lawmakers to set the two-year state school fund at $10.3 billion, rather than the $9.9 billion proposed by both Gov. Tina Kotek and the Legislature’s two chief budget writers in their framework for the budget. (The fund also will get excess corporate income taxes, now projected at $1.55 billion — the exact amount will be determined after the current budget period closes June 30 — but the money is excluded from calculating the base for the next budget period.)
“Our obligation as public educators is to meet every student where they are when they walk through our doors. That means we have to use every resource we have to ensure their safety and their success,” she said, particularly with the new behavioral health and wellness teams set up in each school.
“The needs of our communities are not going away and we must continue to support them,” she added. “A lack of funding would not only lead to the loss of support for these behavioral health and wellness teams but would have other impacts.”
Beaverton is Oregon's third-largest school district, after Portland and Salem-Keizer.
Oregon’s 197 school districts get about two-thirds of their operating money from the state, and the rest from local property taxes that are restricted by statewide tax limits. Federal money is allocated on the basis of specific programs, plus enrollment of students from low-income families.
Others urged lawmakers to support specific projects.
The Hillsboro Hops minor-league baseball team seeks $25 million for its proposed $120 million stadium next to Ron Tonkin Field.
“With a new ballpark, we will build an inclusive gathering place that will ensure professional baseball survives and thrives in Washington County,” managing owner Mike McMurray said. “This is a legacy project for all of us.”
Two others supported the proposed transfer of Hall Boulevard within the city limits from the Oregon Department of Transportation to Tigard. House Bill 2756, which sits in the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Transportation, has no state allocation attached to it. But city officials estimate it would cost $30 million for ODOT to bring it up to standards that would be acceptable to the city — and another $20 million for desired safety improvements. (Unlike other projects, however, money for road work comes from sources other than the state general fund, which relies largely on income taxes.)
ODOT has transferred parts of state highways to cities — Siskiyou Boulevard in Ashland and 82nd Avenue in Portland are examples — only after agreements are reached on funded improvements.
“It needs to be brought up to par so that Tigard can take it over,” Janet Rogers of Tigard said.
“Urban arterials such as Hall Boulevard are home to racially diverse communities and lower-income households,” said Yi-Kang Hu, Tigard City Council president. Although such arterials represent a fraction of Oregon’s roadways, he said, they account for a disproportionate share of injuries and deaths. “We can and must do better.”
Rachel Schulz is executive director of the Washington County Family Justice Center, which opened in Beaverton in 2018 and provides services for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. The center, with support from local governments and community nonprofits, is seeking $6 million to complete a broader Family Peace Center that would add services against child abuse.
The project envisions a 30,000-square-foot building that has received Oregon Lottery proceeds and state money channeled from the American Rescue Plan Act, the law that President Joe Biden signed in 2021 that resulted in an extra $2.6 billion in aid to state government. But those federal funds have been spent or are committed.
“Due to inflation and real estate market changes, our realities have changed,” Schulz said. “We need to come back and ask for a little but more in order to finish our project.”
Lawmakers will get down to final budget decisions after the state's next quarterly economic and revenue forecast scheduled May 17. The new two-year state budget cycle starts July 1. Although Kotek proposes a single budget, lawmakers use a framework under which agency budgets are to be balanced.