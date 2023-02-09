jamesfamily

Tyz’Juan James was shot and killed on Saturday, Feb. 4, in Southeast Portland.

 Courtesy Photo: James family

After a young man was shot and killed in Portland on Saturday, Feb. 4, family and friends say they won’t give up making sure there is justice as his legacy lives on.

Tyz’Juan James lost his mother to gun violence, and now he’s the latest Portlander to lose his life. His loved ones, who are struggling with their heartache and frustration, say they also want healing and answers.

