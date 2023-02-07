The story of the Chinese government spy balloon that floated over America for several days took a more ominous turn after it was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, Feb. 4.
Two days later, U.S. national security officials said the balloon potentially carrying explosives, which is why the White House waited until it was over the Atlantic Ocean to down it.
For some Oregonians who lived through World War II, the may have revelation rekindled memories of other armed balloons that flew over the state and county then. Early in the war, Japan sent thousands of balloons with incendiary devices across the Pacific Ocean in hopes of setting American forests on fire.
Although that did not happen, one bomb exploded and killed six people in Bly, a small town in Klamath County. They are the only Americans killed by enemy forces on domestic soil during the WWII.
The Chinese balloon that first entered the U.S. air defense zone north of Alaska’s Aleutian Islands on Jan. 28 was 200 feet tall and carried a payload the size of size of a jetliner. When the public first learned about it on Feb. 4, the payload was thought to include sophisticated surveillance equipment. Many questioned by it had not alredy been shot down. But the idea that it could also explode and injure or kill civilians on the ground had to be considered — it had happened before in Oregon.
Japanese "Fu-Go" balloons in 1944-45
America declared war on Japan days after the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. In a show of strength intended to boost U.S. morale, Lt. Col. James Doolittle lead a surprise air raid over Tokyo on April 18, 1942. Immediately afterward. Japanese military planners called for a reprisal against the United States. By resurrecting a 1930’s scheme to attack an enemy using ordnance-carrying hydrogen-filled balloons, a new tactic was decided upon.
The massive forest fires that plagued the Pacific Northwest during the 1930’s had made an impression on the Japanese. Planners reasoned that an airborne delivery of incendiary devices (“fire” bombs) on the dense forests of the northwestern United States could recreate such fires, and at the same time could ‘cause panic’ among Americans.
As early as the summer of 1942, a seaplane launched from the submarine I-25 attempted to firebomb the forests near Brookings, Oregon. The bombs failed to ignite the woodlands, however, because the conditions were too wet.
Undeterred, the Japanese doubled-down on their plan to set America’s forests ablaze and divert its manpower. To this end, thousands of cleverly-designed hydrogen-filled balloons were launched. Known as “Fu-Go” balloons, they were much smaller than the Chinese one, just 33 feet tall. They could also only lift a maximum of approximately 1,000 pounds and could only reach an altitude of some 30,000 feet — half that of the Chinese balloon. But many entered the swift easterly-flowing jet stream and reached the United States. Only unseasonably wet weather prevented them from accomplishing their mission.
The balloons were constructed of multiple layers of paper, each painstakingly glued together by Japanese school girls. Initially, the balloons’ cargo was to be incendiary devices. Later, if the initial attacks proved successful, canisters containing biological and/or chemical weapons were contemplated.
Using the jet stream to reach America
Japanese scientists were well aware of the seasonal patterns of high-altitude “jet streams.” From November to March each year, strong air currents travel east from Asia along the Northern Pacific, Alaska, and western Canada to the coast of the US. By launching thousands of bomb-carrying balloons during this time period, the plan was to saturate target areas, ignite blazes and overwhelm civilian and military resources.
The constantly changing pressure of the gas within the balloon caused by daily warming and cooling of the sun and the resultant altitude fluctuation was overcome by a ballast system using multiple sandbags and a pressure release valve. An aneroid barometer, sensing altitude changes, could jettison of one or more of the bags. This would cause the balloon to rise, thus avoiding a premature descent into the ocean.
Once over the ‘target,’ a separate on-board altimeter triggered the release of the bombs.
The airborne attacks begin
In all, some 9,300 balloon bombs were sent aloft from bases on mainland Japan. The typical payload of each was up to four 5.0kg thermite incendiary bombs and one 15kg high explosive anti-personnel bomb.
If the proper altitude was achieved, the strong jet stream could transport a balloon to North America in just two to three days. Japanese strategists hoped that at least ten percent of the devices would make it across the Pacific and reach their targets.
The first balloons were sent aloft on November 3, 1944. It was not long before some of the devices were detected both in the air and at various spots where they had landed. The first balloon was sighted near San Pedro, California on November 5.
Once the nature of the threat was realized, U.S. authorities attempted to determine where the balloons were coming from; neither satellite nor reliable radar intelligence was available at the time. At first, balloon launches from Japanese submarines, German POW camps or even internment centers were suspected. Finally, the precise launching point at Ichinomiya, Japan was determined after the type of sand used in the ballast bags was analyzed. It was unique to that specific site.
Most balloons landed on the West Coast, although two traveled as far east as Michigan. It is unknown how many actually made landfalls, though there were some 285 confirmed sightings. About 20 were shot down along their aerial route by fighter aircraft. In all, balloons came to rest in 19 states or territories.
Was the Attack Successful?
No fires were ignited by the incendiaries. The balloons had been launched during the rainy season and the winter of1944-45 was even wetter than usual. However, some American manpower was slightly diverted to deal with potential wildfires. The legendary 555th firefighting battalion, the “Triple Nickels”, were formed and stationed at various locations, including Pendleton Field to stand by in case they were needed.
One device did damage the high-power lines near Toppenish, Washington that were carrying electricity to the newly-constructed Hanford facility, temporarily interrupting the process of producing plutonium for the top-secret atomic bomb.
No public “panic” ensued. Americans of that era likely would not panic in any event, having already faced the real possibility of an invasion in 1942. Panic was further sidestepped as a result of a total news blackout of the presence of the balloons.
The late Portland attorney Norm Weiner, then a counter-intelligence agent, recalled being given the task of visiting news agencies near the Mojave Desert landing site of one of the balloons and ordering them to report nothing about it. The news blackout also worked to convince the Japanese that none of their balloons had reached the U.S. mainland. As far as they were concerned, their mission had failed. Thus, the further launching of thousands more balloons was called off.
Sadly, the news blackout resulted in one tragic event. On May 6, 1945 in the woods near Bly, Oregon, a group of Sunday school children on an outing, along with Minister Archie Mitchell’s pregnant wife, encountered a balloon that had come to rest in a clearing. Not knowing what they had found, they attempted to move it. The onboard device exploded, killing all six persons present.
The minister, who had been parking his car and thus spared, reported the event. The tragedy marked the only time during World War II that Americans in the United States died as a result of enemy action.
On May 22, the news blackout was lifted in order to prevent further injury.
Today a monument dedicated to the victims stands at the site there stands. It is located outside Bly, in the Mitchell Recreation Area.
When the Japanese learned through the lifting of the news blackout that their devices were actually making landfall in North America, they threatened to renew the attacks. That never occurred, however, because by that time Japan’s capability to wage war had been neutralized by American air raids.
Danger still lies in the woods
Although 285 balloon sightings were confirmed, it is estimated that as many as 1,000 actually made landfall, leaving some 750 yet unaccounted for. In the decades since World War II, several have turned up. In the 1970s, loggers came across a balloon’s remains near Agness, Oregon. Another, with a live bomb still attached, was found near Lumby, BC in 2014, and yet another in 2019 near McBride, BC. Remains of some of the devices are displayed in various museums.
There are still more bombs still out there. Hikers should be aware of the danger presented by these ancient weapons. The 33-foot paper balloon will have long ago rotted away, but dangerous, lethal material may still be intact. Anyone comes across strange-looking apparatus hanging from trees or laying on the ground should not disturb it. Instead, it should be reported to the nearest authorities. No one should risk becoming the last casualty of World War II.
Don Bourgeois is a Portland historian and author. This story is part of an ongoing Pamplin Media Group series on the anniversaries of the opening years of World War II. They include other stories about defending the homefront.