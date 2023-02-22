Snowfall hit the Portland region Wednesday afternoon, with outlying areas and higher elevations reporting the first accumulations.
Portland Public Schools announced school would end at the normal time, but school buses are on snow routes, with all after-school and evening activities canceled. Families are encouraged to pick up students as soon as possible after school.
A winter storm warning and wind chill advisory remains in effect for the greater Portland metro area until 4 a.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service reported.
NWS reported snow accumulations of one to three inches, with up to six inches in the Columbia River Gorge and east metro area.
Multnomah County announced warming shelters would open Wednesday evening, as temperatures are expected to drop below freezing.
TriMet posted service alerts affecting nearly every bus line Wednesday, reminding riders that chained buses cannot go faster than 25 mph, impacting arrival times.
“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities.
Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”