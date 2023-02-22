Snowfall hit the Portland region Wednesday afternoon, with outlying areas and higher elevations reporting the first accumulations.

Snowfall hits Portland

A Vietnamese Christian Church in Southeast Portland gets blanketed in snow Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 22.

Portland Public Schools announced school would end at the normal time, but school buses are on snow routes, with all after-school and evening activities canceled. Families are encouraged to pick up students as soon as possible after school.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

