Storm review

A street being plowed in Portland during the winter storm.

 PMG file photo

By the time Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek declared a weather state of emergency for Multnomah County on Feb. 26, the worst of the unexpectedly severe winter storm was over. But the work to understand why the Portland region was caught so off guard and how to prevent it from happening again is just beginning.

Both the Oregon Department of Transportation and the Portland Bureau of Transportation will conduct “after-action” reviews of the responses to the storm. Such reviews are normal after big weather events. But these ones will be closely watched because the problems were so big.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

