Mayor Ted Wheeler has announced the first of six large, sanctioned homeless tent camping sites will be located in Southeast Portland, near Powell Boulevard and Milwaukie Avenue.

The Gideon Street site will have space for up to 100 tents, serving up to 150 people, and be operated by Urban Alchemy, a California-based nonprofit that runs shelters and tent encampments.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, March 9, 2023

Mayor Ted Wheeler speaks at a press conference announcing the location of the first sanctioned tent camping site.

Anna Del Savio is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.