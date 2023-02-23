An unexpectedly severe winter storm shut down the Portland region by early Thursday, Feb. 23.
A record 10.8 inches of heavy snow gridlocked freeways, snarled streets and upended TriMet schedules by the early morning hours. Vehicles were stuck and abandoned throughout the region.
The National Weather Service reported Portland experienced its second heaviest snowfall ever recorded on Wednesday, Feb. 22.
All schools and governments announced closures, along with many businesses and nonprofits, including health clinics. Dozens of in-bound and out-bound flights at Portland International Airport were canceled.
The problems were expected to continue well into the day with temperatures expected to stay below freezing until the afternoon, if then. Officials urged people to stay home if at all possible.
