A woman has been indicted by a Multnomah County grand jury for allegedly stabbing a TriMet driver on a bus.
According to Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt, Ana Karen Perez-Velador, 28, was charged with attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon, coercion, criminal mischief in the first degree, theft in the third degree, interfering with public transportation, and menacing.
The investigation began on Monday, March 13, when officers from Transit Police Division and Portland Police Bureau responded to the area near Northeast 27th Avenue and Saratoga Street. Officers learned the bus driver, who was sitting in the driver’s seat, asked Perez-Velador and a male acquaintance, Cody Christopher Richardson, 26, to leave the bus because it had reached end of the line. The bus driver and two suspects were the only people onboard at the time.
According to the driver, Perez-Velador then confronted the driver, pulled out a knife, and stabbed the driver in the leg. After being stabbed, the driver exited the bus through the driver’s side window as Perez-Velador continued to thrust the knife at the driver multiple times.
Police officers located Perez-Velador and Richardson nearby and took them into custody.
