Even before the formal groundbreaking on Friday, Feb. 3, work began on grading the site for a new Clackamas County Courthouse to replace a 75-year-old building that has long been short on space and deemed unsafe if there is a severe earthquake.
Officials gathered for the ceremony at the Red Soils site in Oregon City, where a cluster of county offices already exists. The new courthouse is scheduled to open in mid-2025, and the current courthouse on Main Street will be declared surplus.
The new courthouse also will be the first in Oregon to be built under a public-private partnership that will design and build it, and provide upgrades for its first 30 years.
Although it will cost far more than the $189 million originally projected – the revised estimate is $313 million – construction will be paid for by $94.5 million from a state grant awarded in the current two-year budget, and an equal share from the county. The county received $31.5 million from the state for planning in 2019.
“I served jury duty there twice, and it was terrible,” Sen. Mark Meek, D-Gladstone, said of the current courthouse. “It was not inviting, not welcoming, and not serving justice. It’s an unsafe building. We are too late – but we are going to do it.”
Meek was among the six speakers at the rain-shortened ceremony.
The current courthouse opened in 1937, when the county had around 50,000 people. Today its population tops 400,000. The building houses 11 circuit judges, and it lacks space for any more, let alone other court functions. According to a state study based on workload standards of the National Center for State Courts, Clackamas County could use four more judges – and Oregon’s chief justice has recommended the addition of one in the two-year state budget cycle starting July 1.
The building also sits on a site where the ground would liquefy if there is a severe earthquake in a subduction zone off the Oregon coast – and the building would fall into the Willamette River.
Clackamas County Administrator Gary Schmidt said replacement efforts go back as far as 1960. A few years ago, when county officials were preparing to make their case for state grants for courthouse work under a sharing program approved by the 2013 Legislature, Schmidt’s predecessor laid the groundwork for the county to pay for its share by restraining operating and other expenses of county government.
“With the help of our state partners and our good fiscal management at the county, we are able to do this project without raising taxes,” said Commissioner Tootie Smith, the current chairwoman of the county board.
The new courthouse will contain at least 14 courtrooms, with room for expansion, and 20 chambers for judges. It will have space for lawyers and clients to confer, rooms for juries to assemble and be sequestered when needed, and offices for the district attorney and others involved with the courts.
Messages from state officials
Meek read a message from Gov. Tina Kotek, who said in part:
“Mexican author Doménico Cieri Estrada said, ‘Bring the past only if you're going to build from it.’ Today marks an opportunity to do just that. Congratulations to all who worked to make today happen, and I look forward to completion of the project and celebrating an inclusive space for county residents to achieve justice.”
Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, who also was unable to attend, said this in a statement:
“It is important for every county in Oregon to commit to providing a safe and secure place for Oregonians to seek and – hopefully – to obtain justice. Congratulations to the people of Clackamas County upon taking this major step toward realizing this goal by breaking ground on your replacement courthouse.”
Though he is one of two new justices on the Oregon Supreme Court, Stephen Bushong said he felt he was an appropriate representative to speak for the court system. Until his appointment to the high court starting Jan. 1, Bushong had been a Multnomah County circuit judge since 2008. He served the final two years of his tenure in a new 17-story courthouse that opened in downtown Portland in fall 2020. That building has 44 courtrooms.
“I can personally attest to how a new courthouse can increase access to justice,” Bushong said. He likened Clackamas County’s situation today to the one his county faced prior to its new courthouse, which benefited from state planning and construction grants totaling $125 million. (The old courthouse, built in 1911 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was sold in 2018.)
Use of partnership
The Clackamas County board awarded a construction contract on June 29, 2022, to the public-private partnership known as Clackamas Progress Partners. Its members are Fengate Asset Management, the developer, based in Vancouver, Canada; PCL Investments Inc. in Astoria; PCL Construction Services, responsible for design and building, based in Edmonton, Canada; Honeywell International, multinational services provider, based in Charlotte, N.C.; and DLR Group, design services, based in Omaha, Neb., but with a Portland office.
Gary Barth has been designated by the county as its project manager. Barth was director of business and community services for the county for 11 years until 2018, when he opened his own consulting firm.
Although the project is the first in Oregon to use this arrangement, Fengate Asset Management has done more than 100 such projects in Canada and the United States, about 40 of them courthouses.
“Besides the security components, essentially it’s a public building,” said Karl Schaefer, who spoke for Fengate. Courthouses require a sallyport – a secure entry for the transfer of inmates awaiting court proceedings. The Clackamas County Jail, operated by the sheriff, is nearby.
“Each party contributes a portion of financing the overall project cost,” Schaefer said in a brief interview after the ceremony. "I think what is most important is that the risk associated with building and operating a huge project such as this one, we take the risk and assign it to certain groups best equipped to handle and minimize that risk.”
Partnerships have become a way for governments to build major projects, such as bridges, without having to put up huge amounts up front. (Clackamas County will pay its share starting when the building is ready for occupancy in 2025.)
“This model lends itself to what I call a mega-project, which I consider anything over $100 million,” Schaefer said.
The construction contract is based on a fixed price on a fixed schedule. “Escalations for material costs and market changes are not necessarily counted,” Schaefer said.
Closing the gap
So how will the state and county come up with up to $124 million more?
Meek said lawmakers will have to face the reality of inflation affecting not just this project, but also similar (though less costly) courthouse replacement projects in Eugene, Albany and Corvallis. The 50-50 sharing program came about after a 2008 assessment of the condition of courthouses. When the state assumed the operation of trial courts in 1983, Oregon’s counties remained responsible for providing buildings and security – some counties are in a single judicial district – but many could not afford major repairs or replacements on their own.
Meek said he hopes to muster legislative support to raise the state’s share of these projects, including $61 million for Clackamas County.
“We are seeing it from the cost of construction materials and labor to the cost of borrowing money. But if we don’t do this now, it’s not going to be any cheaper five or 10 years from now,” he said afterward. “We now have the mechanism in which to do it, and I am proud we are moving forward in this public-private partnership.”
That leaves open the question of how Clackamas County will come up with more money for its share. Although a bond issue had been suggested to pay for some aspects of the project, the county board chose not to refer a measure, which would face an uncertain fate at the hands of voters.
Tootie Smith restated the board’s stance that it will not seek higher taxes for the project – which means that the county will press harder to cut other costs.
“Looking at core services is something that government needs to do in general,” she said afterward. “Many programs have been added over time. We are asking whether they are really needed. Can the private sector or nonprofits do them better than government?”
Judge Kathie Steele, who has been on the Clackamas County bench since 2007, said Smith asked her when she planned to retire from active service.
“When you get me a new courthouse,” Steele replied.
As one of the speakers at the ceremony, Steele was at the platform when water trapped momentarily on the tent above came cascading down in front of her. However, the speaker’s stand was set back from the edge of the tent, so the water didn’t hit her notes.
Now that a new building is under construction, Steele said she plans to be present on opening day in 2025: “Not long – but I will be there.”