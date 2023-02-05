Even before the formal groundbreaking on Friday, Feb. 3, work began on grading the site for a new Clackamas County Courthouse to replace a 75-year-old building that has long been short on space and deemed unsafe if there is a severe earthquake.

Officials gathered for the ceremony at the Red Soils site in Oregon City, where a cluster of county offices already exists. The new courthouse is scheduled to open in mid-2025, and the current courthouse on Main Street will be declared surplus.

pwong@pamplinmedia.com

Peter Wong covers state government for Pamplin Media Group. He covered Clackamas County from September 2015 to December 2017.

