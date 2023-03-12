Wyden, Rosenblum defend access to abortion medication

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., speaks Sunday, March 12, at a Portland event focused on a pair of federal lawsuits affecting the use of a medication for abortion. Others from left are Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum; Dr. Alison Edelman and Dr. Maria Rodriguez, both professors of obstetrics and gynecology at Oregon Health & Science University, and Mary Stark, a burse practitioner for Planned Parenthood. The event was across the street from a CVS pharmacy in the Sellwood neighborhood. CVS did not join Walgreens, another drugstore chain that stopped making the drug mifepristone available in 20 states that back a lawsuit challenging federal approval of the drug. Oregon and Washington lead a different lawsuit that challenges federal restrictions on its use.

 Peter Wong

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden and Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum spoke out against one federal lawsuit and in favor of another affecting access to a long-approved medication used to induce abortion.

Though both have spoken out previously, Wyden and Rosenblum were joined Sunday, March 12, by two obstetricians/gynecologists at Oregon Health & Science University and a nurse practitioner for Planned Parenthood, all of whom said that the medication has been proven safe in combination with another drug to end a pregnancy.

Peter Wong covers Oregon politics for Pamplin Media Group.

