There’s no excuse for Shemia Fagan’s breach of public trust. But there may be an explanation.
Oregon’s Secretary of State threw away a bright political future by signing a sweet-but-ill-advised consulting contract with a well-connected cannabis company that had been a major contributor to her political campaign. That fact, first reported by Willamette Week, was bad enough. But she did so while her audit division was looking into regulations of the pot industry — regulations that her donor/client desperately wanted relaxed.
This was terrible judgment, especially given that she is an attorney and knows better. And nothing that follows should be interpreted as condoning Fagan’s conduct.
But we also think it’s time we stop asking so many of Oregon’s elected officials, including those in Salem, to make financial sacrifices to work for us.
As secretary of state, Fagan earned $77,000 per year. That’s not poverty wages. But, according to public records obtained by Willamette Week, it’s less than half what she earned as an employment lawyer. Those records (related to her divorce) showed that when she took office, Fagan was strapped for cash, weighed down in part by high rent and college debt.
Like many Oregonians, she found that her monthly bills exceed her monthly income and so she picked up a side hustle. Lots of us do it. And, if we, like Fagan, could make an extra $10,000 per month for doing very little work, we’d jump at the chance.
But we hold elected officials to higher standards. They work for us, and, in our view, should work only for us. And yet we refuse to pay them a wage that reflects that expectation.
Some will argue that $77,000 for full-time employment is plenty. After all, it’s almost exactly the median family income in Multnomah County, where Fagan lives.
But we don’t pay employees based on median income. We pay based on the value of the skills they bring to the job and what others are paying for similar work. And in that respect Oregon is a poor employer.
As The Oregonian/Oregon Live has noted, the Secretary of State in California earns $168,000. In Washington, it’s $137,000. We also underpay our governor and attorney general compared to our neighbors to the north and south. (See chart)
Gov. Tina Kotek earns $98,600 per year. That’s less than half of what school superintendents make in Oregon’s largest districts. Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum makes $82,200, less than the principal of a typical large Oregon high school.
So why do we pay so poorly? Because elected officials know that advocating for more money is a sure way to lose the next election.
That must change. We need people in Salem who bring a variety of life experiences, not just those who are wealthy, retired or are looking to parlay a low-paying post into a high-paying consulting gig after they leave office (or, in Fagan’s case, while they are still supposed to be working for us.)
In recent years we have seen a lot of talented people leave public office because they couldn’t afford to continue working for us. Fagan, who knew what the job paid when she took it, has no one to blame but herself. But her short time in office could have an unintended benefit if it sparks a serious conversation about what we pay our state’s top elected officials. Here’s where we’d start:
First, we should make it clear, by policy or law, that our statewide offices are full-time jobs and the people who hold them will not be allowed to moonlight.
Second, any allowable outside gifts or income (from, for example, honorariums) must be reported immediately, upon the gift being accepted or the contract or agreement being signed.
Finally, the legislature should appoint a special bi-partisan committee to review compensation for statewide offices and, within six months, make recommendations for increasing the pay.
Clarity on employment expectations and real-time transparency about outside income should help restore some of the public trust that Fagan has squandered. And the extra cash will help ensure that the people who apply for these jobs can afford to take them.
How Oregon’s pay stacks up
Governor
- California: $224,00
- Washington: $191,000
- Oregon: $99,000
Attorney General
- California: $195,000
- Washington: $175,000
- Oregon: $82,000
Secretary of State
- California: $168,000
- Washington: $137,000
- Oregon: $77,000
State lawmakers
- California: $120,000 plus a $212 daily “per diem.”
- Washington: $57,000 plus $185/day
- Oregon: $36,000 plus $151