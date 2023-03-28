Adele Stombaugh

March 19, 1924 to March 13, 2023 - Adele J Stombaugh passed away on March 13, 2023, just shy of her 99th Birthday. She is now at peace with her Lord Jesus Christ.

Adele was a loving Mother, teacher, friend, and neighbor. She won the hearts of everyone she knew.

