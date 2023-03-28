March 19, 1924 to March 13, 2023 - Adele J Stombaugh passed away on March 13, 2023, just shy of her 99th Birthday. She is now at peace with her Lord Jesus Christ.
Adele was a loving Mother, teacher, friend, and neighbor. She won the hearts of everyone she knew.
Adele is survived by her five children, Daniel, Cynthia, June, Rosa, and Goldie, plus an abundance of Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, and Great-Great Grandchildren. She was so very proud of all her children and was able to spend time with each of them shortly before she passed.
Adele taught Kindergarten at Bible Baptist Church in Klamath Falls, Ore. and was truly loved by the children and her co-workers. She was a gifted teacher and mentor. After retiring from teaching she moved to the Portland area in 1987, following her children, and settled in Tigard, Ore.
Among Adele’s many gifts, she was a passionate writer of poetry and stories, and was so thrilled to have had five of her poems published in books of poetry through the years. Adele especially loved music. She sang, played the piano, and was a beautiful whistler. She especially loved Hymn’s, her favorite hymn was “In The Garden”.
Memories of Adele will be cherished by the many hearts she touched.
Peace be with you Mother, in the arms of the Lord, for you left your mark on this world with your Love and Kindness.
