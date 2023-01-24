November 12, 1933 to December 23, 2022 - Allen W. Morris, 89 of Canby, Ore., passed away Friday, December 23, 2022 in Beaverton, Ore. of Alzheimer’s disease-related causes.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Corvallis Evangelical Church. 1525 NW Kings Blvd., Corvallis, OR.
Allen was born in Cottage Grove, Oregon to Bain and Erma Morris on November 12, 1933. He grew up in Fall Creek, Ore. and graduated from Lowell High School in 1952. He attended Linfield College and University of Oregon, where he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity, graduating with a B.S in 1956, later earning a M.Ed in 1985. He served in the U.S. Army from 1957-58, attaining the rank of Sergeant.
He married Carrie Jean Montgomery on December 22, 1956, in Trent, Ore. They were married for 62 years until Jean’s passing in January 2019.
Teaching and coaching young people was Allen’s true passion, coaching into his 70’s. He taught sciences and coached multiple sports, including football, track and field and girls’ basketball, at Harrisburg High School (2 tenures), Cal Young Jr High and Crow High School. He was an administrator at Oakridge High School prior to his retirement in 1988. In his late 80’s, the staff and fellow residents at his care facility nicknamed him “coach”.
Allen, Jean and family lived in Eugene before moving to a home in the Coburg hills built by Allen with his sons. Following retirement they moved to Canby. Allen’s retirement years were spent hunting and fishing, enjoying family visits, working in his shop, volunteer coaching (at Canby High School and Clackamas Community College), competing in master’s track & field meets (Pole Vault), volunteering at the Oregon Museum of Natural History and enthusiastically organizing geology rafting trips on the rivers of Central and Eastern Oregon. Allen and Jean together attended grandchildren’s sporting events and traveled widely, making multiple extended trips in North America and Europe. He was a 33rd degree Master Mason in the Woodburn, Ore. Lodge and a member of Phi Epsilon Kappa professional fraternity for Physical Education instructors. He served as a member of the Oregon State Board of Geologist Examiners from 2004-08.
Allen was a lifelong Oregon Ducks sports fan, attending countless games in nearly every sport, including Oregon football bowl games and five Olympic track and field trials meets.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean, and by his brother, Bob of Bainbridge Island, Wash. He is survived by his three sons; David (Sue) of Albany, Doug of Portland and Dan of Corvallis; his sister, Lois Perry of Goldendale, Wash., six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.