Allen Morris

Allen Morris

November 12, 1933 to December 23, 2022 - Allen W. Morris, 89 of Canby, Ore., passed away Friday, December 23, 2022 in Beaverton, Ore. of Alzheimer’s disease-related causes.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Corvallis Evangelical Church. 1525 NW Kings Blvd., Corvallis, OR.