Anita Chimuku

January 11, 1949 to December 27, 2022 - On January 11th, 1949, in Huambo, Angola, Ms. Anita Chokeylina Mbandua was born to her parents, Mr. Jeremias and Mrs. Valeriana Mbandua. Anita was the eldest of five children. During her childhood, her parents, who were physicians, moved their family throughout Central and West Africa. She loved learning languages and building community wherever she went. She studied French and enjoyed her time working in the airport in Angola.

In 1976, Anita and her family had to flee because of the civil war. Anita fled with her parents and many other Angolans into Zambia. They ended up in a refugee camp in Meheba, Zambia, with other refugees from across the continent. Anita was unaware at that time that that is where she would be for almost two decades. Anita married Benjamin Chimuku, and they started their family and would later migrate as refugees to the United States in 1990 and call Portland, Oregon, their second home.