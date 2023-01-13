Anita Chimuku

January 11, 1949 to December 27, 2022 - On January 11th, 1949, in Huambo, Angola, Ms. Anita Chokeylina Mbandua was born to her parents, Mr. Jeremias and Mrs. Valeriana Mbandua. Anita was the eldest of five children. During her childhood, her parents, who were physicians, moved their family throughout Central and West Africa. She loved learning languages and building community wherever she went. She studied French and enjoyed her time working in the airport in Angola.
In 1976, Anita and her family had to flee because of the civil war. Anita fled with her parents and many other Angolans into Zambia. They ended up in a refugee camp in Meheba, Zambia, with other refugees from across the continent. Anita was unaware at that time that that is where she would be for almost two decades. Anita married Benjamin Chimuku, and they started their family and would later migrate as refugees to the United States in 1990 and call Portland, Oregon, their second home.
Anita served in different capacities that involved serving vulnerable folks as a home care provider, was a proud union member of SEIU, volunteered at IRCO to welcome other immigrants and refugees, and was a teacher and mentor to so many. She continued her education here in the United States and studied business management. Her husband opened his own cleaning business, and while working as a home care provider, she also handled a lot of the business operations, invoices, and billing.
She also made it a point to open her home to many young people and families who needed stability. Whether they were From Angola, Germany, Yemen, or another state. She was a loving mother to her six children, Antonio, Jesse, Tavares, Peter, Elias, and Salomé, and a loving grandmother to her 15 grandchildren. Anita was specifically known for her ability to tell stories, give advice, historical knowledge of Angolan culture, and create community wherever she was. She was a faithful member of Ainsworth United Church of Christ and will forever be missed for her bright smile, warm embrace, and comforting steadfast support.
Atoke Tuli Sanga Vali | Until we meet again Momma Anita.
Her funeral service will be held at Ainsworth United Church of Christ, 2941 NE Ainsworth St, Portland, OR 97211, on the 21st of January, 2023, at 11am. To contribute financially towards funeral costs please send your financial contributions as follows:
Flowers can be sent directly to Ainsworth United Church of Christ on the 21st of Jan, 2023.
We miss her dearly, and want to thank everyone for the kindness, love and support during this time of mourning.
