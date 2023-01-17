1945 to 2022 - Anne Lanning went home to be with her Lord and Savior on October 31st, 2022. She lived a life full of adventure but always tried to make the world a better place as she went along. Throughout her life, Anne participated in philanthropic activities including providing food and clothing for those in need.
Anne was born to Hilda and Edwin Pace in 1945. She attended schools in Alaska and Oregon where she graduated from Mohawk High School in Marcola, Ore. Anne had a brother, Thomas, and a sister, Cathy, with whom she remained close through the years. After graduation, she married Jack Pioch and had two children, Robin and Mitchell. The family eventually moved to Prineville, Ore.
In 1985 Anne married Mike Lanning. Mike and Anne moved to the Willamette Valley where they owned and operated Sunshine Cleaners in Newberg for nearly 20 years. During their years in dry cleaning, they were one of the first dry cleaners in the state to adopt the Green Earth dry cleaning process.
Anne and Mike retired in 2005 to Woodburn, Oregon to enjoy time with their family. They were active members of the Woodburn Christian Church. Anne and Mike also loved to travel and traveled about the world multiple times. When she was home, Anne could often be found playing the piano or her ukulele.
Anne was preceded in death by her husband Mike, her parents Hilda and Edwin Pace, her brother Thomas Pace, and son Jim Lanning. She is survived by her sister Cathy (Paul) Snyder, daughters Robin (Steve) Chappell, Michele (Dale) Caudle, sons Mitchell (Rachel) Pioch, and Patrick Lanning. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
A service will take place next summer on a date and time to be announced.