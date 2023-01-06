Anne Lanning

January 27, 1945 to October 31, 2022 - Anne Lanning went home to be with her Lord and Savior on October 31st, 2022. She lived a life full of adventure but always tried to make the world a better place as she went along. Throughout her life, Anne participated in philanthropic activities including providing food and clothing for those in need.

Anne was born to Hilda and Edwin Pace in 1945. She attended schools in Alaska and Oregon where she graduated from Mohawk High School in Marcola, OR. Anne had a brother Thomas, and a sister Cathy with whom she remained close through the years. After graduation, she married Jack Pioch and had two children, Robin and Mitchell. The family eventually moved to Prineville, OR.