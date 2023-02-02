October 26, 1932 to January 13, 2023 - Born in Jennings Lodge (Gladstone) to parents Henning and Esther Klang, Audrey was the youngest of three children. Her father, born in Sweden, made his living in timber and as Audrey reached school age the family moved to Dorena, a small logging town SE of Eugene. There she enjoyed making friends and learning in a one-room schoolhouse. Eventually the family moved back north to Colton, where she attended high school. She was proud to be the lead in several school plays, excel at her studies, and sing in the choir. She was valedictorian of her class of 13 seniors.

Always outgoing, Audrey moved to the “city” (Oregon City) in the early 1950s. She lived in an apartment on 7th Street and worked at a title company on Main. It was there she met her life’s love, Bill Schumaker. After night school resulted in a law degree, Bill left the title company. They married in 1955 and had five children: Bill, Jim, Katherine, Dan and Ted. Katherine was born prematurely, surviving just a few days, to Audrey’s great sadness.

