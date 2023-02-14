August 10, 1929 to January 24, 2023 - Barbara Prouty passed away on January 24, 2023, from pneumonia and dementia. She was 93.
Barbara Joyce MacGregor was born on August 10,1929, to Marjorie and Allister MacGregor in Portland, Oregon. She grew up in North Portland where she attended Jefferson High School. After high school, she attended the University of Oregon where she was a very proud Alpha Delta Pi sorority member. They had 3 children. Barbara and Deane were married 29 years before divorcing.
On May 17, 1980,, she married Charles (Chuck) Prouty. Shortly thereafter they moved to Lincoln City. They had 16 wonderful years together before he passed away.
Barbara moved back to Portland and was comforted by being involved in her church. She participated in pinocle groups and going to luncheons with her high school friends, college friends, and those from church.
Barbara's final days were spent in Memory Care at Avamere at Sandy where she lived peacefully and filled with care and love. The family would like to acknowledge all of the wonderful caregivers at Avamere at Sandy and Signature Hospice. Barbara is survived by her sister, Anita Lynn (Don), her three children, Darlene Poirier (Tom), Greg Bond (Carrie), Jeff Bond (Rita), 8 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.
Please consider making a donation in Barbara’s name to SnowCap Community Charities, P.O. Box 160, Fairview, OR 97024, www.snowcap.org, or PNW Hospice Foundation, Gifted Wishes,