February 6, 1940 to April 25, 2023 - Betty was born on February 6, 1940, to Jack and Ann Stockman, in Sandy Oregon. She was the youngest of 6 children. She attended Cottrell and Orient grade schools and graduated from Sandy High School in 1957.
Betty married Vern Gillham in 1958 in Gresham Oregon while he was on leave from the air force. After the wedding, Betty took a bus to Illinois where Vern was stationed at Scott's Air Force Base. They had their first child, Doreen, in Illinois in 1959. Betty and Vern moved back to the Portland area in 1961. In 1962, they bought a home in Clackamas and their son, Greg was born. Betty went to work for Bonneville Power as a budget analyst until her retirement in 1987.
Betty was a member and officer of Rock Creek Community Hall,where once a month she went dancing with family and friends. She also loved to bowl, play cards, watch sports,and spend a lot of time traveling. She had vacation spots in Mexico, Hawaii, Sun River, the Oregon coast and Heppner Oregon, where she rode 4-wheelers, visited friends, and “happy-houred”. Betty invited her family and friends on her travels and was known to be kind, generous, adventurous and lots of fun. In 2002, Betty and Vern got a home in Chandler, Arizona where they spent half of their time.
Betty was predeceased by her parents, her husband Vern in 2004, her long time companion Junior Fleming, her son-in-law Greg Dalrymple, her siblings Dort and Dean Gray, Lucetta and Frank Paluck, Gene Stockman, and Myrt and Grant Sturm. She is survived by her children Doreen Dalrymple and Greg (Gail), and her grandchildren Kyle (Morgan), Haley (Joey), Eric (Courtney), Jeff (Miranda), Katie (Kobe) and Samantha (CJ). She is also survived by her brother Vic (Maggie) and sister-in-law Georgia Stockman, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
A funeral service will be held on May 19, 2023, at 11:30 AM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 11801 SE Mt. Scott Blvd., Portland, OR.