Betty Gillham

February 6, 1940 to April 25, 2023 - Betty was born on February 6, 1940, to Jack and Ann Stockman, in Sandy Oregon. She was the youngest of 6 children. She attended Cottrell and Orient grade schools and graduated from Sandy High School in 1957.

Betty married Vern Gillham in 1958 in Gresham Oregon while he was on leave from the air force. After the wedding, Betty took a bus to Illinois where Vern was stationed at Scott's Air Force Base. They had their first child, Doreen, in Illinois in 1959. Betty and Vern moved back to the Portland area in 1961. In 1962, they bought a home in Clackamas and their son, Greg was born. Betty went to work for Bonneville Power as a budget analyst until her retirement in 1987.