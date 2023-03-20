August 16, 1940 - February 27, 2023
Betty Joan Stiles went home to be with her lord and passed away peacefully with family and friends by her side.
Betty was born on August 16, 1940, as Betty Hegg, in Kalispell, Montana. Her parents were Herbert and Evelyn Hegg.
Betty grew up Kalispell, Montana. Betty was one of four. There was her older brother, William Francis Hegg, and younger sister, Marilynn (Hegg) Boulden.
Betty graduated from Flathead County High School in 1958. After graduating from High School, Betty worked as a Nurse’s Aide at the Kalispell General Hospital.
Like her father who served in World War 2 Betty felt she had to serve her country. In 1959, Betty joined the United States Navy serving in the Nurse Corps until honorably discharged. In the Navy, Betty met the love of her life, Charles (Chuck) Stile, also a Navy Corpsman. They married in August of 1961.
They had two sons. Charles Stiles Jr. and Gregory Stiles. Transferred to San Diego, Chuck was shipped to Vietnam. Chuck would lose his life while serving with distinction.
Betty returned to Kalispell with her sons and moved to Missoula, Mt. Betty attended Montana State University studying Nursing and Physiology working at a Nursing home on the side.
Having met her second husband, Greg Nelson, they married in 1973 and moved to Portland, Ore., where their son Michael Nelson was born. They settled in Gresham.
In 1978, Betty divorced and with her three sons remained in Gresham. In 1976, Betty joined the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office working in Corrections. Betty loved to serve her community and the people. However, due to a serious car accident, Betty was forced to retire in 1987.
Doctors had told Betty she’d probably never walk again. Betty’s response was, “I’ll show you”. Through Betty’s faith and grit, she recovered, walking again on her own.
In Betty’s later years, like her grandmother, and her mother, Betty began showing signs of dementia. Betty handled her condition with humor, quick wit, along with much grace, and dignity.
In last few years not being able to live alone, Betty resided in an assisted living environment. Betty was loved by everyone. She will be greatly missed.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Stiles Sr., son, Charles Stiles Jr. parents, Herbert Hegg and Evelyn Hegg, and her brother, William Hegg. Betty is survived by her two sons, Greg of Twisp, Wash., and Michael of Camas, Wash., her sister, Marilynn (Hegg) Boulden of Kalispell, Mont., former husband, Greg Nelson, of White Bear Lake, Minn., three grandchildren, and some nieces and nephews.
Services for Betty will be held at 11:00 a.m. March 22, 2023, at St. Henry’s Catholic Church, 346 NW 1st St, Gresham, OR 97030. A committal with Military Honors will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Willamette National Cemetery.
Please have flowers sent to St. Henry's Catholic Church.