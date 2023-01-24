November 1932 to January 2023 - Bill Summers, of Milwaukie, Oregon, passed away at the age of 90 on January 3, 2023, surrounded by his family. Leslie William Summers Jr. was born to parents, Leslie William Summers Sr. and Virginia Summers in November 1932 in Portland, Oregon.

He graduated from Milwaukie High School in 1950. Bill attended Vanport College (now known as Portland State University) for two years, and then was drafted into the Army Signal Corps in 1952. He served for 2-1/2 years, including a tour in the Marshall Islands. He married his high school sweetheart, Carol on July 25, 1954. He was stationed in Fort Huachuca in Arizona until his discharge in February of 1955.