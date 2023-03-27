Barbara Virgilio

December 4, 1953 – February 20, 2023 - We tragically lost our mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Barbara Jo Virgilio, on February 20, 2023. Barbara died in Portland, Oregon as a result of injuries sustained when a vehicle left the roadway and struck her while she was walking. She was 69 years old.

Barbara was born on December 4, 1953 in Chicago, Illinois. She married Thomas Mitchell in 1975 in the Provo LDS temple. They were married for 23 years and together they had five children.

