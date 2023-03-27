Barbara Virgilio

December 4, 1953 – February 20, 2023 - We tragically lost our mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Barbara Jo Virgilio, on February 20, 2023. Barbara died in Portland, Oregon as a result of injuries sustained when a vehicle left the roadway and struck her while she was walking. She was 69 years old.
Barbara was born on December 4, 1953 in Chicago, Illinois. She married Thomas Mitchell in 1975 in the Provo LDS temple. They were married for 23 years and together they had five children.
Barbara was a woman of integrity. She was honest and sincere and lived with devotion to the things that mattered most to her. She cared deeply about others and gave generously of her time and resources to those in need. She journaled extensively about her experiences throughout her life and in one entry noted, “Of all my efforts in life, my greatest contribution to the world has been my children.” Her infectious smile and laughter will be missed by all who knew her.
Barbara is survived by her children, Lisa (Jeff), Emily, Scott, and Travis; sister, Susie (Joan); brother, Richard; nephew, Marq; grandchildren, Jada and Aidan; and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her son Eric and parents, Frank and Josephine.
A public memorial service will be held in Gresham, Oregon on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Bateman Carroll Funeral Home followed by a reception from 3:00 - 5:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Barbara’s name to Mt. Hood Hospice.