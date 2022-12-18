Susan Diane Jones

September 16, 1943 to December 2, 2022
Susan Diane (Snell) Jones, 79, of West Linn, Oregon passed away peacefully on December 2, 2022, due to Pulmonary Fibrosis. She was surrounded by her loving family as she made her transition.
Sue was born on September 16, 1943, in Hollywood, California. She is survived by her devoted husband of 57 years, Larry, her daughter, Kristin, and her son, Deron (and his wife, Erin). She has three grandchildren, Jude River Jones, Jacqueline Jones, and Dylan Jones, and many nieces and nephews — all of whom she adored.
Sue spent part of her childhood in Boise, Idaho before her family relocated to San Diego. She attended Clairemont High School, where she led the marching band as a majorette and was a proud member of the synchronized swimming club before graduating in 1961.
Sue continued her education at San Diego State University and was a member of Sigma Kappa Sorority. After college, she became a flight attendant for United Airlines. While based in New York for work, she met up one evening with a college friend who was in town, Larry Jones — and their great love story began. They were married three months later on November 19, 1965, in San Diego where they resided for the next nine years. Both of their children were born there before they moved to Lake Oswego, Oregon in 1975.
New to town, Sue quickly met a handful of lifelong friends who have stayed loyal and steady after all these years. In 1984, she returned to work as a flight attendant followed by a successful career in real estate. Sue was the consummate decorator and entertainer. Every Christmas season she hosted a Sherry Party that brought her loved ones together to connect, laugh, and celebrate.
Sue was known for her beauty (inside and out), quick wit, infectious laugh, and generous spirit. She lit up any room she entered and knew how to pull you in with a captivating story. Sue loved her family and friends fiercely and always showed interest in others. There wasn’t a baby or puppy in her path that didn’t end up in her arms.
Eight years ago, Sue and Larry welcomed Mary Marie, a joyful Cavapoo puppy, into the family. Mary Marie could do no wrong in Sue’s eyes. One of the things Sue loved most was that the dog’s golden coat matched the color of their furniture (Insert Sue’s infectious chuckle here). We believe Mary Marie is one of the reasons Sue held on for so long.
What’s most remarkable about Sue is that she chose joy, no matter what. Even amidst a decade of health challenges, she continued to smile brightly and engage fully with the world. She saw the beauty and the good in everything and radiated warmth wherever she went.
Sue lived a long, full life, and in the days preceding her passing, often shared how grateful she was for the love of her life, Larry, her family, her home, and of course, her puppy. In the end, she was content. She felt loved. She was at peace.
A memorial service will be held in celebration of Sue’s life in early 2023 — details are still to be determined. In the meantime, Sue is likely redecorating the Kingdom of Heaven, turning on the perfect playlist, lighting candles, sharing a funny story with old friends, and watching over all of us with deep love and appreciation.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, you consider a donation to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org.