December 29, 1938 to January 10, 2023 - Dennis Clair Stone, born December 29, 1938 in Portland, Ore. to Audray and Delvina (Hutto) Stone, died January 10, 2023 in Beavercreek, Ore. He lived in Portland through middle school when his family moved to Colton. On January 10, 1959, he married Lani Dean and they had three children: Darrel, Rene, and Shauna.
After Lani died on September 6, 1988 in Oregon City, Ore., he married Debra Stone and became stepfather, foster and adoptive father, and legal guardian to over thirty children. He was an electrician, project manager, and proud member of IBEW Local #48 for 63 years.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, brother Ray, daughter Shauna, and son Darrel. He is survived by children Rene, Brady, David, Daniel, Kenneth, Rose, Nissa, Dustin, Alyssa, and Jon, and fifteen great-grandchildren. His life was enriched by friends from Colton High School, Clackamas River Racquet Club, and members of the honorary Snodgrass family group.
A celebration of life will be held on Jan. 22, 2023 from 1-3pm at Oregon City Golf Course, 20123 Beavercreek Rd, Oregon City, OR 97045. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Oregon City High School Tennis Team, 19761 S Beavercreek Rd, Oregon City, OR 97045.