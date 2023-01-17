December 29, 1938 to January 10, 2023 - Dennis Clair Stone, born December 29, 1938 in Portland, Ore. to Audray and Delvina (Hutto) Stone, died January 10, 2023 in Beavercreek, Ore. He lived in Portland through middle school when his family moved to Colton. On January 10, 1959, he married Lani Dean and they had three children: Darrel, Rene, and Shauna.

After Lani died on September 6, 1988 in Oregon City, Ore., he married Debra Stone and became stepfather, foster and adoptive father, and legal guardian to over thirty children. He was an electrician, project manager, and proud member of IBEW Local #48 for 63 years.