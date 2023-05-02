Everett Arnold

July 8, 1921 – April 12, 2023 - A memorial service will be held at Oak Grove United Methodist Church at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, for Everett W. Arnold, who died at Willamette View Health Center at age 101.

Mr. Arnold was born July 8, 1921, in White Salmon, Washington, the oldest son of Wilford M. Arnold and Grace May Nickols. He was raised in the White Salmon area, graduating from Columbia Union High School. After high school he worked at Boeing in Seattle and was trained as an aircraft instrument specialist.

