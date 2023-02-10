Frank Landon

August 14, 1934 to January 25, 2023 - Frank was born to Carol and Meryl Landon and grew up in Kalispell, Montana, along with his eight siblings. Frank graduated from Flathead High School, where he was an accomplished athlete in basketball, football and track & field. Frank was an All-State halfback and rushed for over 1,000 yards his senior year. He went on to play football at Montana State. He was a four year starter and played a key role on the 1956 National Championship team.

Frank married Phyllis Tye in 1960. They had four children: Kevin, Raema, Julie and Brenda. Frank and Phyllis were married for 56 years, until Phyllis passed away in 2017. They treasured their children and grandchildren, enjoyed RV trips, and were active members at Zion Lutheran Church in Newberg.

