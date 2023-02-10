August 14, 1934 to January 25, 2023 - Frank was born to Carol and Meryl Landon and grew up in Kalispell, Montana, along with his eight siblings. Frank graduated from Flathead High School, where he was an accomplished athlete in basketball, football and track & field. Frank was an All-State halfback and rushed for over 1,000 yards his senior year. He went on to play football at Montana State. He was a four year starter and played a key role on the 1956 National Championship team.
Frank married Phyllis Tye in 1960. They had four children: Kevin, Raema, Julie and Brenda. Frank and Phyllis were married for 56 years, until Phyllis passed away in 2017. They treasured their children and grandchildren, enjoyed RV trips, and were active members at Zion Lutheran Church in Newberg.
Frank’s experience with high school and college sports influenced his decision to obtain a Bachelor's degree in Education. He taught and coached for 36 years, having a significant impact on the lives of many students and athletes. Frank was the head football coach at Wilbur Washington, Brookings, Klamath Falls and Newberg high schools. One of Frank’s highlights was coaching his three daughters and grandaughter in track & field.
Frank’s first love was his family. He enjoyed family gatherings, Landon family reunions, and his grandchildren’s sporting events. In retirement, Frank became a master woodworker and made beautiful furniture for his family.
Frank is survived by his brother Don Landon (Gloria), son Kevin Landon (Tricia), daughters Raema Smith (Dan), Julie Burchett (Mike), Brenda Fairburn (Don), grandchildren Chris Federici, Amanda Federici, Kyle Fairburn, Kayla Fairburn, Matthew Landon, Parker Smith, Allison Nunnelly, Johnathon Burchett and five great-grandchildren.
A memorial service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Zion Lutheran Church, 301 S. River Street, Newberg, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Zion Lutheran Church.