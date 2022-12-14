August 8, 1944 to November 17, 2022 - Gary Allan Potter, age 78, passed away peacefully November 17, 2022. He was born in Coos Bay, Oregon in 1944 to George and Marion Potter. The family moved to Pleasant Hill, Oregon in 1946 where Gary helped on the family farm through his high school years. Gary received his bachelor’s degree from Oregon State University in 1966 and was hired shortly thereafter by Oregon State Parks. He located and designed many of Oregon’s State Parks, including his favorites Nehalem Bay, South Beach, Molalla River, and D River Wayside. His 32-year career involved work within the Oregon Department of Transportation including managing the Environmental and Program Sections, and Deputy Director of ODOT. He later served as Deputy Director of Employment and DHS Information Systems.
Married to his soulmate Lisa for 32 years, they made their home in Canby, Oregon. Gary believed in public service and served three years on the City’s budget committee and six years as chair of the Canby Utility Board. Together, they restored a 1959 Chevy pickup and enjoyed car shows, collecting trophies and cruising around town. His other passions included his love of Steam Trains, cruising Alaska, visiting the Oregon Coast, cheering on the Beavers, and growing prize-winning begonias and fuchsias.
Gary was known for giving good advice, loving his country and telling a good story. He was most proud of his daughters and their families and spending time with his grandchildren.
Gary is survived by his wife Lisa Potter, daughters Allison Pavelek (Tom Pavelek), and Kelly Rasmussen (Hans Rasmussen), and grandchildren Andrew and Thomas Pavelek, and John, Jaden, and Kara Rasmussen. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Lois Ann Burbee and brother George Potter.
A celebration of life is scheduled February 19, 2023, at 1:30 pm at the Willamette Valley Country Club in Canby, Oregon.