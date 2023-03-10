April 30, 1934 to January 27, 2023 - The Niemi family is saddened to announce the passing of Heino Jacob “Jack” Niemi. He died peacefully on January 27, 2023, at home in Tualatin, Oregon at the age of 88.

He is survived by his wife Freda Niemi; their daughter Selina Barnes; their son and daughter-in-law Allan and Danielle Niemi; and three grandchildren Brandon Barnes, Olivia Niemi and Max Niemi.

Jack grew up on his family homestead farm in Shell Lake Township, Becker County near Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. At a young age, he was responsible for many chores around the farm.

At 23 he was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served for two years, followed by four additional years in the Army Reserves. In 1959, Jack relocated to the Seattle, Washington area to be near family. Jack soon met the love his life Freda through mutual acquaintances and were later married in 1961.

In 1971, Jack and Freda bought a one-acre piece of land in Redland, Oregon, to build a home and raise their children. Jack’s carpentry skills excelled as he worked for Lorentz Bruun Company, followed by Lewis & Clark College in Portland. He retired in 1996 to spend more time on projects around the house and drive his grandkids around on his old tractor.

Jack will be greatly missed by his loving family and friends now that he has continued onto his heavenly home to be with his Lord and Savior. May he rest in peace.