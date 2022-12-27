James Charles Hollingsworth Dec 27, 2022 Dec 27, 2022 Updated 32 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save September 30, 1939 - December 1, 2022 - Jim is survived by his son Jason and brother Steve.“My celebration of life has already taken place. Thanks to everyone that made it very enjoyable.”A private service will be held. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Steve James Charles Hollingsworth Jason Celebration Thanks Service Recommended for you Happy Holidays! We are excited to announce our new website.Take advantage of FREE access during the holiday seasonAlready a digital subscriber? Register now! Register Here Local Events