James Edward Redman, J.D.

September 5, 1932 to January 26, 2023 - James was the first-born child of James and Myrtle Dagmar (Mortensen) Redman. He grew up with one brother, John Redman (Christine), who survives him. James met his late wife, Barbara Jean (Darby) Redman (1932-2020), at Milwaukie High in 1946 when they were both freshmen. They were married in 1952. Together they had five children, Mari (Gary), Eric (Leslie), Carl (Jeanette), Neal (Kim), Hugh (Pam); eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. All survive him.

When James and Barbara were sophomores in high school, her family moved to Eugene, but the two kept in touch and were each other’s dates for Prom. James began college at Oregon State because that was where Barbara enrolled. When her family could no longer afford to pay room and board, Barbara transferred to the U of O and James followed. (He would joke that he chased her until she caught him.) They were soon married, and James transferred to Lewis and Clark College where he earned a degree in business. He then served two years in the Army, stationed in Germany. He later attended night school at Northwestern College of Law (now Lewis & Clark) earning his J.D. in 1963 while working full time and supporting a family of six (soon to be seven).