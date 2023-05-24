October 26, 1942 - April 6, 2023 - Jim was born in Centralia Washington where he lived on a farm with his family. During Junior High his family moved to Eastern Washington when his father became a Washington State game warden for Eastern Washington. Jim’s father nurtured Jim’s love of hunting, fishing and the out of doors, which continued throughout his life.
Jim graduated from Coulee City High School in 1960 as the senior class president. He then attended Washington State University and graduated with a degree in Police Science.
After college, Jim became a Multnomah County Sheriff’s Deputy. Jim hung up his badge and joined CNA Insurance where he managed claims against architects and engineers. This developed Jim’s interest in law and led him to attended Lewis and Clark Law School at night. He graduated second in his class and passed the bar exam in 1972 after which Jim started his long legal career in private practice. He became a partner at Schouboe, Marvin and Furniss and went on to found his own law firm. It was there that Jim met his eventual law partner, but more importantly, his loving wife and partner for life, Janelle. Jim spent his career primarily representing architects and engineers and loved the challenge of working on complicated and unique cases. Jim spent considerable time and energy advocating for legislation for the benefit of the Oregon design community, including achieving a major change requiring public organizations to select professional designers based on their qualifications rather than lowest price.
For the past 31 years, Jim and Janelle shared a love of travel, skiing, hiking, climbing, gardening, golf, art and music. Together, they traveled to all 7 continents. They loved taking their grandkids on trips and exposing them to new adventures. Jim was a master wildlife carver, primarily of birds. He was also very proud of his 1931 Ford Model A hotrod and 2003 Saleen. They enjoyed going to car shows to show them off.
Jim leaves behind his wife, Janelle, daughter Michele, grandchildren Chantelle and Annika and Devon, as well as four great grandchildren.
The Celebration of Life for Jim will be held at Gray Gables Estate, 3009 SE Chestnut St, Milwaukie, Oregon, on Sunday June 25 between 2:30 to 5:30. The service begins at 3 pm. Donations in his name can be given to Parkinson’s Resources of Oregon located at 8880 SW Nimbus Ave. Suite B, Beaverton, OR 9708, (www.parkinsonsresources.org).