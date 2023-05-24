James Marvin

October 26, 1942 - April 6, 2023 - Jim was born in Centralia Washington where he lived on a farm with his family. During Junior High his family moved to Eastern Washington when his father became a Washington State game warden for Eastern Washington. Jim’s father nurtured Jim’s love of hunting, fishing and the out of doors, which continued throughout his life.

Jim graduated from Coulee City High School in 1960 as the senior class president. He then attended Washington State University and graduated with a degree in Police Science.